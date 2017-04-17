Ex-mental health counselor charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former licensed counselor faces charges after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed she allegedly billed for services that were not provided.

The TBI began investigating Thelma Dees-Johnson, a license practical counselor, on Oct. 26, 2011. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that over a period of several years Dees-Johnson submitted claims to TennCare for counseling services she did not perform.

On several occasions, the investigation revealed Johnson was not present at her office on the days for which services were billed.

In 2015, she dissolved the company, Bridgeway Mental Health Services, and moved to Florida.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Dees-Johnson with one count of TennCare fraud over $60,000.

She was booked into the Davidson County jail on a $25,000 bond.