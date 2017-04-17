Dump truck driver dies in rollover crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a dump truck dies Monday afternoon in a rollover crash in Watertown.

The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. on S. Commerce Road near Knee Road.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died and said no other vehicles were involved. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The intersection was blocked off for some time as authorities investigated and cleared the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Tennessee highway Patrol is leading the investigation. Further details were not known.