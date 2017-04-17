Domestic violence suspect, girlfriend sought by Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are searching for a man reportedly last seen physically assaulting his girlfriend, who also can’t be found, and pointing a pistol at her head.

Metro police say Thomas Moses, 23, was last seen outside his house on Foster Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when the alleged assault happened.

According to a press release, authorities say they were notified after 7:30 a.m., and efforts to find both Moses and his girlfriend, identified as Brittany Jenkins, have proven unsuccessful.

Detectives say they determined they were dropped by a third party in the area of Wimpole Drive and Currey Road in South Nashville

Arrest warrants charging Moses with two counts of felony aggravated assault were issued this afternoon.

Anyone seeing Moses and/or Brittany Jenkins is asked to immediately contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.