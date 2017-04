NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A construction worker was shot Monday evening during a robbery in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville.

It happened about 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of 13th Avenue South at a building site for new homes.

Metro police told News 2 three suspects approached the workers demanding money when one was shot in the calf.

Further details weren’t immediately known.

