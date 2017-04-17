9 things you don’t know about PK Subban – No. 8 will blow your mind!

P.K. Subban joined the Nashville Predators ahead of the 2016-2017 season. On his first day in Nashville last summer, he spent time singing Johnny Cash on Broadway and said Music City already felt like home.
9 things you didn’t know about P.K. Subban
9 things you didn’t know about P.K. Subban x
Latest Galleries
-
10 things you may not know about ‘The Ten Commandments’
-
Vigil for Rob Westmoreland
-
Cocaine, heroin bust in Nashville
-
Murfreesboro officer-involved shooting
-
Shadow McClaine’s memorial
-
Shooting at Ficosa factory
-
Music City Pawn Shop Gallery
-
Aimee McCray
-
Wesley Leverett’s Family Arrested
-
Violent Nashville carjacking