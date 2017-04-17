5-year-old boy from Colorado killed in I-40 crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 5-year-old boy from Colorado was killed over the weekend in a crash on Interstate 40 in Putnam County.

It happened just after midnight Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the boy was ejected from a 2008 Honda CRV after it was hit from behind by a 2015 Mitsubishi and rolled over several times end-to-end.

The THP report indicates the child was not in a car seat at the time of the accident. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 48-year-old driver of the SUV was injured. Their condition was not immediately known.

The 20-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi was not hurt.

The investigation is continuing.