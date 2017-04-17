4 accused of hitting, robbing worker outside Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were arrested for allegedly hitting a restaurant worker and robbing him on Sunday.

Rene Perez, 41, Candelario Rodriguez, 36, Jose Silverio, 33, and Jacqueline Teague, 48, allegedly approached an employee that had gone to get ice outside of Las Cazuelas Mexican Restaurant on Nolensville Pike.

One of the suspects reportedly struck the victim in the temple with a hammer, knocking him to the ground. The four suspects then allegedly stole his wallet.

The victim was able to flag down police right afterwards and officers caught the suspects a short time later nearby.

The man was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center to be treated. The four suspects were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

They are due in court on Wednesday.