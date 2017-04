LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old woman was killed in an ATV accident in Lewis County Sunday.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Brittany Bennet was a passenger in a Polaris RZR when it as involved in the accident on Fire Tower Road.

Authorities said it happened on private property and said it appears to be a “horrible, tragic accident.”

No charges are currently pending against Bennet’s cousin, who was driving the ATV at the time.