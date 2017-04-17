20 employers look to fill 600 positions at job fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twenty employers will participate in a job fair Tuesday in an effort to fill at least 600 positions in Davidson and surrounding counties.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center located at 937 Herman Street in Nashville.

Employers participating include, AllStaff Services, American Red Cross, At Home Health Care, Automation, Burlington Coat Factory, Central Defense Services, Conduent, Contemporary Services Corporation, Industrial Staffing of Tennessee, Kroger, Pride Staffing, Senior Solutions, Snelling Staffing, The General Automobile Insurance, Triumph Care, Two Men and a Truck, Union Station Hotel, WFG, Xclusive Staffing and Goodwill.

Openings include call center, cashier, customer service, production, utility worker, caregiver, deli/bakery staff, line cook, caregiver, shift manager, housekeeping, driver/mover and lab tech, among other positions.

Rates of pay reach $26 per hour.

Representatives from the companies will be on-site and interviews are possible.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resume, photo ID and social security card or birth certificate.