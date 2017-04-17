1 in custody after Vanderbilt cop’s Hermitage home broken into

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has been taken into custody after a Vanderbilt University officer’s Hermitage home was broken into overnight.

The investigation is centered on Jacksonian Drive, near the Cumberland River, where several bikes and a four-wheeler were stolen from a garage and some of them were ditched near a wooded area.

According to Metro police, a K-9 tracked one suspect to the wooded area after several hours of searching.

Chris Clawson is the officer who lives at the home.

He said he was at work and his family was inside the home sleeping.

“They pried the garage open with some sort of tool,” said Clawson. “I’m just glad nobody got hurt. It’s all material stuff. It can be replaced. Nobody got hurt. It does hurt to get the phone call while you’re at work that somebody’s done something to your house, but that’s part of life I guess nowadays.”

The identify of the person arrested has not been released and his charges are unknown.

Police said they are still searching for at least one other person involved in the break-in.