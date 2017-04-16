Suspect robs 2 outside Lebanon Kroger, fires shots at victims

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after police say he robbed two people outside a Lebanon Kroger Friday night and fired gunshots at the victims as they drove after him.

It happened at the Kroger on West Main Street around 8 p.m.

Lebanon police reported the victims were in the Kroger parking lot when they were approached 20-year-old Christian Filson, who was wearing a bandana and demanded money.

After the victims handed over their money, Filson drove away.

The victims followed Filson in their car, which is when he fired one round out his window, toward the crowded Kroger parking lot, according to police.

They continued to follow Filson while calling police. He reportedly fired another round as he was driving down West Main Street.

Officers soon caught up to Filson and were able to take him into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

Filson was charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment. He was released on bond and is awaiting his court date.