Second suspect arrested for string of robberies in Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second suspect in a string of robberies in Middle Tennessee was captured in Murfreesboro Sunday afternoon.

Franklin police and flex officers arrested Gregg Merrilees, 40, in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Indian Park Drive.

Authorities say Merrilees and 32-year-old Dashaun Hickerson were armed with a gun and knife when they “violently” robbed the clerk at the Baymont Inn on Franklin Commons Court on Jan. 11.

Detectives from Franklin, Nashville, and Smyrna worked together to identify the men as suspects.

They also believe they had a hand in other hotel robberies.

Hickerson is currently being held in the Rutherford County Jail, while Merrilees was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Merrilees has been charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, and theft under $1,000.