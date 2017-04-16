Predators receive warm welcome after returning from Chicago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a big welcome home celebration for the Nashville Predators when they returned from Chicago on Sunday.

After their 5-0 win against the Blackhawks in game 2 Saturday night, the fans are energized.

“The fans usually show up. They always show up and especially in the playoffs they come out here and support us,” said Mattias Ekholm. “We feel the support and it’s a big key and expect nothing less on Monday night at Bridgestone.”

The next game is a big one for the Predators.

They were in this situation last year, up 2-0, and it took seven games to beat the Ducks.