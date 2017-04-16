Nashville runner uses temporary tattoos to inspire other runners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A runner from Nashville is on a mission in Boston.

Megan Conner will run the Boston Marathon for the second time on Monday.

The singer and songwriter ran for charity in 2013 and finished just before the bombing.

Conner has inspiration for every single mile. She has temporary tattoos known as “inspo,” which are meant to remind runners why they’re taking each step.

“When I went to qualify, one of my best friends came with me and I said, ‘I don’t know if I will be able to do it. You have to run so fast.’ And she said, ‘Why don’t you write 26 things on your arm and dedicate each mile to something.’”

Conner will also be designing tattoos for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon on April 29.

For more information about her tattoos, click here.