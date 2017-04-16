MNPD: Murder case went cold almost from the start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for Victor Connor’s murderer has proven to be tough for Metro Nashville Police almost from the moment the 24-year-old man’s body was discovered near the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Cockrill Street on Aug. 28th.

Connor was shot around Midnight, but his body laid on the sidewalk all night and was not seen until dawn.

Police first thought someone stabbed him, but an examination showed that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

“We really didn’t have a lot to go on when we initially started the investigation,” Metro Nashville North Precinct Detective Jason Frank said. “I talked to several people in the area and they mentioned hearing gunshots that night around midnight.”

Connor had a lengthy criminal history that began with arrests as a juvenile.

As an adult he had arrests for theft, domestic assault involving relatives, misdemeanor drug possession, disorderly conduct, and driving without a license.

Metro police said a witness saw a man running from the area after the gunshots.

The witness described the man as African-American, slender and with dreadlocks dyed blonde.

“We had several Crime Stopper tips come in at first,” Det. Frank said. “We followed up with those leads but it’s gone cold. I don’t have anywhere else to go with it.”

Detective Frank said Connor had a strained relationship with his mother and was estranged from his father.

Family members have been able to give investigators little to no information to help find his killer.

According to Detective Frank, Crime Stopper tips did point to a suspect, but the people who called stopped short of giving enough information to make an arrest.

“We ask if anyone knows anything about it or if anyone has heard anything about it, they need to call Crime Stoppers,” he said. “We would like to get the people responsible for this off the streets.”

Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and you can receive a $1,000 reward if your information leads to a conviction.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (27463) or you can submit your tips online.