CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville woman is accused of letting her dog starve to death.

The Clarksville Now reports that 19-year-old Patty Sipe has been charged with animal cruelty.

An arrest warrant stated that she did not get veterinary care for her dog and allowed it to starve to death over a three-month period.

Sipe’s bond was set at $5,000.

No other details about the case were released.