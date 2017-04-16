Attempted robbery victim pulls gun on suspects at Hermitage apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two men after they tried to rob a man at gunpoint outside a Hermitage apartment complex late Saturday night.

It happened at the Cove at Priest Lake apartments on Bell Road just before midnight.

Metro police told News 2 the suspects pulled a gun on the victim and attempted to rob him, which is when he pulled out his own gun, causing the suspects to flee.

The suspects then tried to drive away but they crashed and abandoned their car before running away.

K-9 officers were brought in to try to track the suspects down but were unsuccessful.

Metro police did not have a solid description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.