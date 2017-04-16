1 shot in chest during shootout outside Antioch bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person was shot in the chest during a shootout outside an Antioch bar early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Thirsty Turtle at the corner of Bell Road and Blue Hole Road around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim showed up at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

Employees told officers two groups of people got into a verbal altercation inside the bar and were removed by security, according to police.

Metro police said they began shooting back and forth at each other once they got outside the bar.

At least two cars and a business in the complex were hit by gunfire.

No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.