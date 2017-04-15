Tampa newborn gets special giraffe hat for sharing birthday with April’s baby

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It seems everyone caught baby giraffe fever as the world watched and waited for April the giraffe to give birth. A hospital in Tampa got in on the fun too.

The maternity ward staff at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital has been watching April throughout her pregnancy.

They decided to give a special crocheted giraffe hat to the first baby who was born at St. Joseph’s after April gave birth.

RELATED: LIVE VIDEO: April the giraffe gives birth at Animal Adventure Park

April the giraffe gave birth just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Jeriel Javier Rodriguez Figueroa was born at St. Joseph’s at 10:06 a.m. and was given the special crochet giraffe hat.