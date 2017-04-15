Suspect sought for string of hotel robberies in Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) –One man is in police custody while authorities search for another in a string of hotel robberies earlier this year across Middle Tennessee.

Detectives from Franklin, Nashville and Smyrna worked together to identify 32-year-old Dashaun Hickerson, of Antioch, and Gregg Merrilees, 40, of Murfreesboro, as the suspects.

MORE: 5 hotels robbed in 2 days; Police believe same man responsible

Franklin police reported Hickerson and Merrilees, armed with a gun and knife, “violently” robbed the clerk at the Baymont Inn on Franklin Commons Court on Jan. 11.

Hickerson is currently being held in the Rutherford County jail.

Anyone with information on Merrilees whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Hickerson was arrested in Nashville in August 2015 for allegedly driving under the influence with a 1-year-old in the car.

Click here for full coverage of the robberies.