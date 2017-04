SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sumner County deputy was hit by a car while responding to a crash Saturday night.

Officials told News 2 it happened at 8:20 p.m. on New Shackle Island Road.

Emergency crews were working a wreck when a passing car hit a deputy. She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

She appears to be OK, according to officials.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

