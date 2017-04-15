Runners lace up for 17th annual Purity Moosic City Dairy Pure Dash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Runners will lace up for the 17th annual Purity Moosic City Dairy Pure Dash Saturday morning.

The race will kick off at 7 a.m. with a Wunder Fun Run with the 5K, following at 7:30 a.m. and a 15K at 8 a.m. in MetroCenter, just north of downtown.

This year’s beneficiary of the race is the Pencil Foundation, which links community resources to Nashville Public Schools to help young people achieve academic success.

Last year’s race donated $100,000 to its chosen charity.

News 2 is a proud sponsor of this event and Sports Director Cory Curtis will emcee the awards ceremony after the race.

The grand prize offered to the overall male and female winner was a one year supply of Purity Ice Cream.

