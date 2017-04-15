Predators hope for second win against Blackhawks

CHICAGO (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators pulled off a big win Thursday, and they hope to do it again Saturday night.

The team is in Chicago where they will take on the Blackhawks in game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

News 2’s Kara Hammer is in Illinois this weekend covering the big game.

She said the Preds were still feeling cool, confident and relaxed in the locker room.

They hope to steal two wins on the road in Chicago.

“That’s what we plan,” said player Kevin Fiala. “It’s very important to go 2-0. It’s huge and we’re going to try and do that.”

Roman Josie added, “Well it would be great. I mean it’s going to be a real tough game, and you know how good that team over there is and they have a lot of experience, but it’s a huge game for us and the intensity is going to be high.”

The Predators will return to Nashville Sunday, where they will play games 3 and 4 of the playoffs.