PHOTOS: 10 things you may not know about ‘The Ten Commandments’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ‘The Ten Commandments’ is considered a family favorite and is watched by millions every year ahead of Easter Sunday.

Here are 10 little-known facts about the 1956 Academy Award winning film.

‘The Ten Commandments” airs on News 2 beginning at 6 p.m. CST.

10 things you may not know about ‘The Ten Commandments’ View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Graphic: WKRN) (Graphic: WKRN) (Graphic: WKRN) (Graphic: WKRN) (Graphic: WKRN) (Graphic: WKRN) (Graphic: WKRN) (Graphic: WKRN) (Graphic: WKRN) (Graphic: WKRN)