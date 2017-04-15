Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, April 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy Easter weekend!

Let me tell you about three of the best Easter egg hunts in town to get you in the spirit.

Starting at the Nashville Zoo with its annual Eggstravaganzoo event. It starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Don’t stop at the egg hunt, though. If it’s anything like last year, you’ll want to make sure you take advantage of the bouncy houses, face painting and more.

The Easter bunny may make an appearance, too!

For parents it’s $16 to get in and for kids it’s $11, unless you’re a member then it’s free!

Now on to the Hermitage, this 4,000 egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1p.m. If you were there last year, you know that is double the amount of eggs than before.

It’s $10 for kids to hunt and $5 for parents to join.

Last but not least, it’s the 25th anniversary of Cheekwood’s Spring Art Hop, with believe it or not 30,000 eggs to hunt!

It starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. It’s $22 for adults and $15 for kids.

Now get hopping!