Man shot multiple times at East Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot multiple times outside his East Nashville apartment early Saturday morning.

It happened at the Riverchase Apartments on Joseph Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man was shot in his knee and elbow.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police said the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s with dreadlocks. He was reportedly with a woman in a silver car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.