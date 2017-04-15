Man injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting in East Nashville Saturday night.

It happened on Joseph Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim had a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

This is the second shooting to happen on this street in less than 24 hours.

A man was shot multiple times at the Riverchase Apartments on Joseph Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

The victim in this shooting is also not working with police.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s with dreadlocks. He was reportedly with a woman in a silver car.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.