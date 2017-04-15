Funeral held for Spring Hill teen who died after falling from car

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Spring Hill community said goodbye Saturday to a teenager who died after falling off the back of a car last month.

Friends and family of 15-year-old Max Hollis held a graveside service in the afternoon at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

He and another teenage boy were riding on the back of a car on Sunday, March 26 when they fell off along Dryden Drive.

Mark was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to his aunt.

The other boy suffered minor injuries.

Mark was a sophomore at Summit High School and played football for their team.

Close to $37,000 dollars has been donated to his family through a GoFundMe page. If you would like to donate, click here.