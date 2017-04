FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music fans invaded downtown Franklin Saturday to be a part of Brad Paisley’s new music video.

The Franklin Police Department tweeted about the event as it happened.

Before the video shoot, Paisley put a call out on Twitter saying they needed fans and everyone was invited.

Several streets were shut down for a few hours, but music fans didn’t seem to mind.

Okay tomorrow at 5 in the Franklin TN town square, we are playing a song and shooting a video. I need country fans. You're all invited. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 15, 2017