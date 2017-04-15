2 robbed at gunpoint, carjacked in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside their Edgehill home early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1500 block of Villa Place around 2:15 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victims were sitting on the porch when they were approached by two men who demanded their wallets, cell phones and keys.

The victims complied and the suspects fled in their 2006 Volva S40.

No one was injured during the incident.

No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.