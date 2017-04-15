2 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Clarksville Friday night.

The crash occurred in the 1700 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Clarksville police reported a man and woman were on the bike when a Nissan Altima merged into their lane and hit them.

The victims were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 42-year-old male victim is in critical condition. The 36-year-old female victim has been upgraded to stable condition.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.

No additional information was immediately released.