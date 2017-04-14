Woman calls brother’s death ‘shocking’ after shooting outside Cookeville plant

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sister of a 20-year-old man who died after a shooting at a Cookeville plant calls his death shocking.

Tyler Stults was sitting in a car with Rebecca Crowley outside the Ficosa plant Tuesday when police say Angelique Deplae shot him and the 35-year-old woman before taking her own life.

Stults, 20, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

“One of my best friends, Lisa, she messaged me and said, ‘Isn’t that one of your little brothers?’ and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, what is going on?’ It was so shocking. You just never think something like that is going to happen to you or your family, but unfortunately it does,” Angela Stults said.

A motive for the shooting still remains unknown. Stults and Deplae had been in a relationship and had broken up about two weeks prior.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Stults’ family with funeral expenses.