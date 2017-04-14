Wilson County judge cited after not reporting parking lot accident

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County judge faces citations after surveillance video revealed he backed into a woman’s car and didn’t report the incident.

Kina Moore said she noticed a crack on her rear bumper on Monday while she was getting gas at a Nashville station after leaving court at the Wilson County Judicial Center.

Due to work, Moore said she was unable to report the damage to authorities until Thursday, but she suspected it happened while she was in court earlier this week.

The incident was reported and surveillance video showed a pickup backing into Moore’s sedan on the date and time in question.

After backing into the woman’s sedan, the driver of the pickup truck, Haywood Barry, a general sessions judge in Wilson County, is seen pulling away and parking at another spot in the lot.

According to a release, 80-year-old Barry did not report the accident or leave his information.

After an interview with Lebanon police, Barry confirmed the incident and he was issued state citations for failure to give immediate notice, failure to give information and leaving the scene.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

Reporter Andy Cordan will have more on this story at 6 p.m.