Police investigating after gunshots fired near TSU campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police responded to multiple gunshots being fired near Tennessee State University early Friday morning.

The shots were fired near Heiman Street around 6 a.m.

The university released a statement regarding the incident, which reads:

“At approximately 3:30 a.m., Tennessee State University police were notified that shots were fired on Heiman Street near the university. The shooting did not take place on campus, however police did notify the campus family of the incident. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Metro Police Department’s north precinct.”

TSU is referring questions about the incident to Metro police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.