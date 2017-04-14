Nashville man wins contest to play against NBA great Dirk Nowitzki

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Have you ever wondered how you might stack up against a professional athlete?

One man in Nashville got to find out and go head-to-head against someone on NBA’s all-time scoring list, a 13-time All-Star, as well as the 2007 MVP.

Matthew Hill won a contest on social media to take on future hall-of-famer Dirk Nowitzki in a shooting contest.

Hill was among four people selected after best duplicating some of Nowitzki’s signature shots.

He is a former college basketball player at Florida Tech, and playing with a living legend is an experience like no other.

Hill told News 2 it’s something he’ll never forget.

“Dirk was a little bit cold to start, but he warmed up and once he got control of it, kind of the rest of us were in big trouble because he just kind of took control of the game and didn’t give the ball back at any time,” he told News 2.

“Luckily the sponsors threw the ball out again and we got to play a game of knockout, which is a shooting game.

“Dirk actually got eliminated about two minutes in, which I was pretty happy about, and I ended up winning that game of knockout and so now I can put on my resume that I beat Dirk in a game of knockout, so it was awesome,” he continued.

Hill told News 2 it was the pinnacle of his basketball career, and he doesn’t know how much it can be topped.