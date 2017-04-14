Murals turn 12 Nashville buildings into works of art

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With its continuing growth, Nashville developers are finding ways to make sure Music City does not become “Concrete City.”

If you’ve driven through the Gulch this week, you have probably noticed two new backdrops.

“It is spontaneous, it is totally freestyle and I really enjoy being affected by the place that I’m in,” said Ian Ross, an artist from the San Francisco area.

The new murals are part of the Nashville Walls Project. So far, the organization has turned the sides of 12 buildings into works of art.

“A lot of people see plants at first but then the more you look at it, who knows, all kinds of stuff can pop out of the air.”

Building owners hire the organizers and then they find international artists to make it happen.

Ross and New York-based artist Jason Woodside are in Music City changing this landscape.

“Lots of color, very positive and vibrant,” said Woodside.

Not only does the project bring in international artists, local artists can work with them and then they take that to their own mural in town.

Five more murals are in the works, including on the silos near the Nations.

“There’s different ways of pursuing a career in art and it is not just going through a gallery,” explained Woodside.

Each mural comes with its own twist. News 2 was speaking with one of the artist when a couple stopped by and recognized his work on a building in our nation’s capital.

“He painted our building in D.C. and it has been an amazing, amazing attraction.”

Jerri Evans hired Jason to change her business store front on Eighth Avenue in Washington D.C.

“It is amazing, it’s colorful, it’s bright, it is fun and it attracts people,” she said.

She added that is the impact these murals can have, not just for the artist, but the entire community.

“After he painted the mural, it lights the whole block up,” said Evans.

Ian hopes that impact is felt in Music City for years to come.

“It is just great to offer something that has social value and continues over time,” explained Ross.

The artists hope to have the murals done by Monday.

Woodside, Ross and the other local painters are holding a parking lot party at 12th and Laurel on Saturday to spotlight some of their work already in Music City.