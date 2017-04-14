MTSU dismisses 2 players being investigated for possible animal cruelty

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Blue Raiders dismissed two football players who are being investigated for possible animal cruelty.

Head coach Rick Stockstill announced Justin Akins and Shalom Alvarez’s dismissal on Friday.

“When confronted with situations of inappropriate conduct, it is easy for a coach to simply dismiss players in trouble without taking time to study the situation. I feel it is important to consider the facts carefully, and seek input from others with information and expertise, before reaching a decision,” Stockstill said.

He continued, “After reviewing the matter further, and speaking with authorities with the appropriate expertise, I have decided to dismiss Justin Akins and Shalom Alvarez from our football team. Their actions were in violation of the values and standards of our program.”

Stockstill went on to thank the Murfreesboro Police Department and Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services for their work.

“Their expertise was invaluable in this process and will help educated our players,” he said.