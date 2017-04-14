Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was critically injured when he crashed in a curve in Hermitage early Friday morning.

The crash occurred along Andrew Jackson Parkway near Rachel Donelson Pass around 1:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 that two motorcycles were riding together down the road. One motorcyclist pulled ahead and soon noticed his friend was no longer behind him.

He turned around and found his friend crashed on the curve.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Andrew Jackson Parkway was closed for a short time while the crash was investigated.

No additional information was immediately released.