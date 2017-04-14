Man charged with performing lewd act in 2 East Nashville shops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly touching himself inappropriately inside two East Nashville boutiques and recording himself while doing so.

According to an arrest affidavit, 23-year-old Tony Morrow walked into Red Dog Beads on Woodland Street on Monday.

He allegedly exposed himself, masturbated “throughout” the store, and recorded himself using his cell phone.

The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance video.

He is also accused of going into Goodbuy Girls, next door to Red Dog Beads, on Thursday, and committing the same crime.

Morrow was booked into the Metro jail and charged with two counts of indecent exposure.