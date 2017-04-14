Loveless Cafe prepares for Easter brunch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Restaurants across Middle Tennessee are busy prepping for a busy Easter weekend and big crowds for Easter brunch.

The famous Loveless Café on Highway 100 is expecting a large crowd on Easter Sunday.

The Loveless will serve up smoky turkeys with cranberry barbecue sauce as well as their other classic dishes.

“If you want to taste real southern food, and if you want the setting of a real southern restaurant, it seems like even tables interact with each other, it just feels like you are at a big family reunion,” said Loveless pitmaster George Harvell.

The Loveless Café does not take reservations and will likely be very busy on Easter Sunday.