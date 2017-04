NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a heavy police presence Friday afternoon at an inn in East Nashville.

Officers responded to the Delux Inn at Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane, just behind the Krystal’s restaurant, around 3:30 p.m.

Details on exactly what happened have not been released. News 2 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

Stay with WKRN and refresh this page for updates.