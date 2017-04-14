Growing season kicks off at White’s family farm

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Growing season has officially started in Middle Tennessee.

White’s Family Farm in Springfield is known for its strawberries but they also grow greens like kale and later this summer, squash and okra.

Demetria White told News 2 she is thankful for Pick Tennessee Products, which is the Department of Agriculture’s program that connects farmers with local markets and restaurants.

“You don’t have to necessarily go to the big chain stores and get food that comes from somewhere else. There’s good stuff at local markets that’s grown right here in Tennessee,” said White.

You can find White’s Family Farm’s produce at farmer’s market in Nashville, Goodlettsville and Clarksville.

White’s strawberries will be available at their farm beginning the weekend of May 6th. White’s Family Farm is located at 5746 Freddie Edwards Road.