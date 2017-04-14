Family of Tad Cummins asks him to come home

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) –The family of Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher who has been missing for one month and is suspected to have kidnapped 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News, asking him to come home.

“No matter where you are, Daddy, no matter what you’ve done we just want you to come home,” Cummin’s daughter, Erica Osborne, 29, said. “We miss you so much. We’re here for you, no matter what anytime, any place, anywhere.”

Osborne’s sister, Ashlee Conner, 26, added that if they could say one thing to their father, they would remind him of a Bible verse that he taught them growing up.

“There’s one thing that he’s reminded us for our entire life. And that’s Romans 8:28, and that’s, ‘God uses all things for the glory of those that love the Lord and are called according to his purposes’ and that means even this,” Conner said.

Jill Cummins has been married to Tad Cummins, 50, for three decades. She told ABC News she’s as shocked as anyone by the former teacher’s disappearance and the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.

“I had no reason not to believe him. Thirty-one years of marriage and no problems. Why would you not believe him?” said Jill Cummins.

“It was, to me, the perfect marriage,” she added. “We had everything we ever wanted, two beautiful kids, beautiful grandkids, and I really truly believed that he loved me.”

She continued: “The Tad that I know is not the Tad that the world is seeing now. He is a wonderful person,” Jill Cummins said.

Cummins and Thomas were last seen on Walmart surveillance video in Oklahoma City, two days after they vanished.

Cummins was also captured on video at a Columbia Walmart, browsing an aisle with women’s hair dye products. It was around that time, investigators say he left a note for his wife, who’s now divorcing him.

Jill Cummins told ABC News she could not divulge what was said in the note.

“That is really something that because of the investigation, I feel like I shouldn’t discuss,” she said.

Cummins is on medication to control his blood pressure and should be in need of a refill.

District Attorney Brent Cooper asks that pharmacy employees be on the lookout for Cummins and Thomas.

So far, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has received 1,481 tips on the disappearance of Elizabeth Thomas.

*ABC News contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was last seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. Anyone who spots the SUV and can verify the license plate should call 911.

Cummins faces kidnapping in the AMBER Alert case and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

