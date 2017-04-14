Family of 3 escapes Hermitage house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family of three escaped a fire at their Hermitage home early Friday morning.

It happened in the 4100 block of Central Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Fire officials told News 2 the family was able to escape moments before flames spread to the area of the home where they were sleeping.

The family reportedly spent Thursday evening downstairs in a media room before going to bed. The father woke up to the smell of smoke and was able to get the others out.

Officials believe the fire began in the media room and flames spread through the windows to an upstairs room where one son was sleeping.

The home was significantly damaged but is not considered at total loss.

The victims will be staying with family in Rutherford County for the time being.

No additional information was released.