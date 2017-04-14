Fairview couple charged in 2016 murder in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Fairview couple was arrested Friday on second-degree murder charges more than four months after a Cheatham County man was killed.

Gregory Sanders was shot outside his Ashland City home on Gibbs Road on Dec. 2, 2016.

During the course of their investigation, TBI agents developed Daniel and Mollie Baker as suspects in the case.

The couple was taken into custody early Friday morning and was booked into the Cheatham County jail.

Both are charged with one count of second-degree murder and are being held without bond.