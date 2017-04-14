Domestic violence makes up half of all crimes against people in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime report released Thursday reveals more than half of all crimes committed against people in the state are domestic violence-related.

“We all know someone who has experienced domestic violence, whether they have talked about it or not,” said Trish Davis, the Director of Domestic Violence Services for the YWCA.

“One in four women experiences domestic violence. It’s in my family, it’s in my friends, so I just really want to be able to help people and change this epidemic,” said Tracy DeTomasi, the Vice President Domestic Violence Service for the YWCA.

On Friday, Davis and DeTomasi spoke with News 2 about the TBI’s new crime report showing 51.3 percent of reported crimes against people are domestic violence related.

However, both Davis and DeTomasi say they believe the numbers are much higher than what the TBI reports because domestic violence is one of the most under reported crimes.

“So many of the women who come to our shelter, have never contacted police about the crimes that they have experienced because they are afraid,” said DeTomasi.

Davis says right now the YWCA is helping more than 5,000 victims of domestic violence combined through all its programs.

“Currently, we have 47 people in shelter and we answer 600 to 700 calls per month,” said Davis.

According to the TBI report, the domestic violence epidemic in Tennessee crosses age barriers, gender and various ethnic backgrounds.

“We serve every person in Davidson County and surrounding counties. We have doctors, we have lawyers, we have the people who serve dinner to you and you friends, just about anyone in this area calls us,” said Davis.

Metro police say in the U.S. every nine seconds a woman is assaulted or beaten.

The YWCA has a program to help educate people on how to identify domestic violence and how to report it. They will speak to any business, church or organization. For more information, call 615-269-YWCA.