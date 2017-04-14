Deputy allegedly took selfie while responding to fire at Rutherford County jail

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire at a county jail sent Rutherford County Sheriff’s detention officers running to get inmates to safety.

It happened Feb. 28 and inmate Anthony Jackson has been indicted on some pretty serious charges by a grand jury for allegedly starting the fire.

But that’s not all; a detention officer also caught some heat for allegedly stopping to take a selfie during the incident.

Four employees suffered smoke inhalation since they had to remain in the pod longer than the inmates.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but at some point jailer Deputy E. Hernandez is accused of taking a selfie and posting it to Facebook.

According to documents, he was told to remove the post and comments he made about the fire and any picture he had posing in his uniform.

The jailer wasn’t fired or suspended; he only received verbal counseling even though he violated the department’s social media policy, according to county documents.

News 2 requested an interview about the fire and Hendendez’s actions, but were told, “the sheriff’s office does not wish to do an interview on this case.”

In addition to being charged with aggravated arson, and reckless endangerment, Jackson is also facing vandalism charges and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Jackson was in jail for robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, evading arrest, resisting arrest charges.

He’s scheduled to appear in court April 24 on the most recent charges.