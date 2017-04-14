Boy dies after being hit by train in Portland

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A male juvenile was found dead after he was apparently hit by a train in Portland late Thursday night.

Portland police reported his body was found around 10:30 p.m. near where the tracks intersect with South Russell Street.

CSX notified Portland police that a southbound train had hit someone walking along the tracks.

The boy’s body was found by police around 300 feet from the intersection.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not immediately released.

Investigators with CSX and Portland police have tentatively identified the victim, but his identify will not be released until a positive ID is made by his next of kin.

No additional information was immediately released.