Authorities search for inmate who walked away from work duty in Columbia

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from his work detail in Columbia Thursday.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland reported 49-year-old Tommy Dixon was cutting grass brush near a wooded area near Columbia Rock Road when he disappeared around noon.

Dixon reportedly told officers he needed to use the restroom before he walked away.

He was operating a chainsaw and was unshackled at the time while other inmates were wearing shackles.

Dixon was being housed in the Maury County jail for authorities in Wayne County where he was charged with burglary and probation violation.

He reportedly only had 90 days left on his sentence.

Dixon is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 931-380-5733.