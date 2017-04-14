As youth violence remains problem, Nashville’s leaders want input

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville youth advocacy group is partnering with the city to get input from young people about youth violence.

Partners in the Struggle is collaborating with Mayor Megan Barry’s office to launch a website.

Lonnell Matthews, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhoods and Community Engagement, said the portal allows teenagers to log on and give input about youth violence.

“The portal is essentially a virtual town hall meeting,” said Matthews. “We need to really open our door and give our young people the chance to sit at the table with us and offer solutions. Because it directly affects them.”

